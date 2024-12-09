Wisconsin 275: The state’s most influential business leaders

BizTimes Media today unveils the second edition of Wisconsin 275, a publication that identifies and profiles the most influential business leaders in the state. The first edition was published in 2022.

The 2024 edition, a 121-page book, profiles 275 Wisconsin business leaders in a variety of industries, doing business in all corners of the state. Industries represented include: accounting, agriculture, banking and finance, construction, education, energy and utilities, entertainment, health care, insurance, law, manufacturing, nonprofits, real estate, restaurants, retail, sports, staffing, technology, tourism, transportation and logistics.

The selection process for Wisconsin 275 began late last year. The process included a review of the 2022 list and consideration of who should remain on the list, who should be eliminated and who should be added to the list. We relied on a combination of our own knowledge, research, networking and referrals, including recommendations by the Wisconsin 275 class of 2022.

Ultimately we had a list of well over 275 names for consideration and began a painstaking process of narrowing it down. We went through our list multiple times, asking ourselves if someone met our criteria for being influential.

We did our best to make sure we represented a range of industries and geographies in Wisconsin’s economy. Our deliberations often came down to whether someone is shaping the direction of the state’s economy. There is no single objective measure that can truly compare business leaders across industries for a list like this, and we inherently had to apply some of our own subjective judgement in making final decisions.

One thing that did not factor into our work is whether an honoree’s company would advertise.

Once we identified the 275 individuals on our list, we asked them to fill out questionnaires providing greater insight into their careers and approaches to businesses. The responses from those who participated formed the basis of their profile. In cases where individuals did not participate, we used our own research and reporting to compile a profile.

There was only room to include a portion of the questionnaire responses in the profiles for the print edition of Wisconsin 275. The full responses to the questionnaires will be added to the profiles on our website, and featured in print editions of BizTimes Milwaukee, over time and will be available online to BizTimes subscribers. Click here to become a subscriber.

In addition, watch for future features at BizTimes.com about the Wisconsin 275, taking a look at how they responded to particular questions in the survey.

If you have suggestions for individuals to consider for future editions of Wisconsin 275, please email them to us at: wis275@biztimes.com.