Wipfli reports 8% revenue growth for fiscal year

Wauwatosa-based accounting and business consulting firm Wipfli LLP
reported net revenue of $590 million for its 2024 fiscal year, which ran from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.
The company said its net revenue for fiscal 2024 is up 8% from fiscal year 2023.
Wipfli’s fiscal 2024 net revenue broken down by service includes: consulting and advisory, $214.8 million; audit and accounting, $190.5 million; tax, $184.7 million.
Wipfli says its net revenue was $392.2 million in its 2020 fiscal year, its net revenue has grown 50.4% since then.
The company has made numerous acquisitions to fuel its growth. During its 2024 fiscal year, Wipfli acquired the risk management and loan review services divisions of Texas-based Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions, it acquired certain assets of Detroit-based Harbour Results, Inc., and Wipfli also acquired Michigan-based Clayton & McKervey.
The company is the 22nd largest accounting firm based in the United States, according to Inside Public Accounting, and the largest based in Wisconsin.
Wipfli has 294 partners and 3,191 full-time employees.
The company says it had 55,974 clients during its 2024 fiscal year, including 7,793 new clients.
“Our team’s dedication to excellence and innovation are fundamental to our success,” said Wipfli managing partner Kurt Gresens
. “I extend my sincere appreciation to our clients, associates and partners for their trust and collaboration. Together, we will continue to drive positive change and deliver exceptional results.”