Wiles named COO of Perlick

Julian Wiles
has been named the new chief operating officer of Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp.
Perlick is a manufacturer of commercial-grade refrigeration, underbar and beverage dispensing equipment for residences and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.
Wiles has more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and logistics operations. Most recently he served as senior vice president of North American operations for Truvant since July of 2021. Prior to that he was vice president of operations for M Holland from 2019-21. Prior to that he spent 16 years at Racine-based SC Johnson in several supply chain roles including global lean and global logistics and manufacturing.
Wiles received a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University in 1993 and an executive MBA from Northwestern University in 2006.