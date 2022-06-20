Who really owns it: Tullgren Building

Walk through any of Milwaukee’s older commercial districts, and you’re bound to find buildings with flashes of artistry that catch your eye. In the case of the Tullgren Building, situated at the southeast corner of…

Walk through any of Milwaukee’s older commercial districts, and you’re bound to find buildings with flashes of artistry that catch your eye.

In the case of the Tullgren Building, situated at the southeast corner of West North Avenue and North 60th Street, that detail would be the colorful terracotta ornamentations that hang like garlands from its façade.

Constructed in 1925, the Mediterranean Revival building was designed by Milwaukee architect Herbert Tullgren who, on his own and with his farther Martin and brother Minard, designed dozens of buildings across Wisconsin between 1910 and the late 1930s. Herbert himself is known for his design of the Tullgren, the former George Watts building at 759 N. Jefferson St., and the ornate Whitefish Bay High School.

It is not clear who it was originally constructed for, but the Tullgren Building has hosted dozens of businesses including Lee’s Health Mart, House of Wigs in the 1970s, and more recently Boost Mobile and Toy Dimension.

ADDRESS: 5919-27 W. North Ave., Milwaukee

OWNER: Keren Properties LLC of Whitefish Bay

ASSESMENT: $246,500