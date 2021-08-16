Who Really Owns it: The Annason apartment building

The Annason apartment building is a historic structure located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the village of Shorewood. Built in 1930 and designed by architect Julius Leister, the building is notable for its Art…

The Annason apartment building is a historic structure located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the village of Shorewood.

Built in 1930 and designed by architect Julius Leister, the building is notable for its Art Deco style, according to Wisconsin Historical Society records. It is owned by an affiliate of Bayside-based apartment owner and operator Katz Properties.

Daniel Katz, owner of Katz Properties, said he’s owned the building for more than 25 years.

“It’s a fabulous building,” he said. “Anybody in my business would want to own it. It’s beautiful, it’s unique, it’s Art Deco … and I love it.”

Address: 2121 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood

Owner: The Annason LLC

Assessed: $4.03 million