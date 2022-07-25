Who really owns it: Nehemiah Project building

By
Cara Spoto
-

If you have ever been on West Vilet Street in Milwaukee and noticed a monument-like structure with stone columns, it was probably the former Paul Jung Funeral Home building. Currently home to the Nehemiah Project – a nonprofit that helps young male offenders – the property has served the city’s Midtown neighborhood for more than a century. 

Constructed in 1904 as a two-family flat, the building was purchased by Louis Jung in 1918, who added the columns and other Neoclassical Revival-style embellishments as part of his undertaker business. Those additions were designed by Milwaukee architect Henry C. Hensel. The building remained a funeral home until 1969 when it was taken over by the St. Vincent De Paul Society.  Other owners have included M&I Bank and the TransCenter for Youth. 

ADDRESS: 2506 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee 

OWNER: Nehemiah Project Inc. 

ASSESMENT: $33,000

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

