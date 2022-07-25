Who really owns it: Nehemiah Project building

If you have ever been on West Vilet Street in Milwaukee and noticed a monument-like structure with stone columns, it was probably the former Paul Jung Funeral Home building. Currently home to the Nehemiah Project – a nonprofit that helps young male offenders – the property has served the city’s Midtown neighborhood for more than a century.

Constructed in 1904 as a two-family flat, the building was purchased by Louis Jung in 1918, who added the columns and other Neoclassical Revival-style embellishments as part of his undertaker business. Those additions were designed by Milwaukee architect Henry C. Hensel. The building remained a funeral home until 1969 when it was taken over by the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Other owners have included M&I Bank and the TransCenter for Youth.

ADDRESS: 2506 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee

OWNER: Nehemiah Project Inc.

ASSESMENT: $33,000