Who own's the block: Wisconsin Avenue from Park Avenue to High Street, village of Pewaukee

By
Alex Zank
-
Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC
  1. 121-123 Park Ave.
    Owner: Jason and Amy Jo Koboski, and the Laimon Family Limited Partnership
    Tenant: Park Avenue Pizza Company
  2. 113-117 W. Wisconsin Ave.
    Owner: Manuel and Rita Staleos
    Tenant: End of the Leash
  3. 125 W. Wisconsin Ave.
    Owner: Snail Lake LLC, registered to James Siepmann
    Tenants: Lake Country Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, WholeHealth Biomimetic & Biological Family Dentistry
  4. 130 W. Wisconsin Ave.
    Owners: 27 individual condo unit owners
  5. 145 W. Wisconsin Ave.
    Owner: Beachscape Pewaukee LLC, registered to David Griffith; condo units above
    Tenants: Ryloo Boutique, SKN BAR RX, Twisted Vine Wine Shop and Bar
  6. 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.
    Owners: Siepmann Development Co., registered to James Siepmann
    Tenants: Anchor Fitness, Beachcomber Salon, Edward Jones, Ruggeri’s Italian Market,  Seester’s Mexican Cantina, The Chocolate Factory
  7. 179 W. Wisconsin Ave.
    Owner: Siepmann Development Co.,  registered to James Siepmann
    Tenant: Artisan 179
  8. 203 W. Wisconsin Ave.
    Owner: Duncans Inc., registered to Jeff Duncan
    Tenants: Brewer’s Two Café, VéloCity Cycling/The Handlebar

