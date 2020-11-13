Who own’s the block: Wisconsin Avenue from Park Avenue to High Street, village of Pewaukee

- 121-123 Park Ave.
Owner: Jason and Amy Jo Koboski, and the Laimon Family Limited Partnership
Tenant: Park Avenue Pizza Company
- 113-117 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Owner: Manuel and Rita Staleos
Tenant: End of the Leash
- 125 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Owner: Snail Lake LLC, registered to James Siepmann
Tenants: Lake Country Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, WholeHealth Biomimetic & Biological Family Dentistry
- 130 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Owners: 27 individual condo unit owners
- 145 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Owner: Beachscape Pewaukee LLC, registered to David Griffith; condo units above
Tenants: Ryloo Boutique, SKN BAR RX, Twisted Vine Wine Shop and Bar
- 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Owners: Siepmann Development Co., registered to James Siepmann
Tenants: Anchor Fitness, Beachcomber Salon, Edward Jones, Ruggeri’s Italian Market, Seester’s Mexican Cantina, The Chocolate Factory
- 179 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Owner: Siepmann Development Co., registered to James Siepmann
Tenant: Artisan 179
- 203 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Owner: Duncans Inc., registered to Jeff Duncan
Tenants: Brewer’s Two Café, VéloCity Cycling/The Handlebar
