Where’s the opportunity for growth in the corridor between Milwaukee and Madison?

The MadWaukee Corridor along I-94 from Milwaukee to Madison already generates 40% of Wisconsin’s economic output. Now, it’s about to shift into overdrive with more than $1 billion of manufacturing investments planned in Jefferson County alone.

In advance of the MadWaukee 2050 event, BizTimes asked the keynote speakers and panelists to share their thoughts on the opportunities that lie ahead for the corridor. Specifically, what do you see as the greatest opportunity for growth in the corridor between Milwaukee and Madison?

Everett Butzine, interim president and CEO, Madison Region Economic Parntership

“Growth in the Madison-Milwaukee corridor centers on advanced manufacturing, biotech, and logistics. Leveraging I-94 connectivity, workforce availability and research partnerships, the region can drive economic momentum in Wisconsin. Strategic investment in industrial parks, innovation zones and infrastructure will attract businesses, retain talent and enhance the corridor’s overall competitiveness and long-term vitality.”

Dale Kooyenga, president and CEO, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

“Our differences lead to strengths when cross fertilization of talent and ideas occurs between the two metros. Madison excels in research and innovation, ranking high among its peers in research expenditures and patents. Milwaukee ranks third in workforce percentage in manufacturing among major U.S. metros. Together, these synergies offer significant economic and workforce development potential along the interstate connecting them.”

Mark Crave, managing partner, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

“The MadWaukee corridor has the unique opportunity to provide growing businesses what they need for space, transportation routes, lower workforce cost of living and a more favorable regulatory climate than other areas of the state. All within close reach of the state’s two largest cities.”

Wendy Harris, regional innovation officer, Wisconsin BioHealth Tech Hub

“We have a great opportunity in the Milwaukee-Madison corridor to further advance biohealth innovation. The Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub will support this through specific projects that will be funded through the Tech Hub as well as economic development initiatives. With strengths in personalized medicine, collaborative health solutions and biotech manufacturing, our region is poised to become a global leader – creating jobs, attracting investment and transforming patient care through cutting-edge technologies.”

Matt Moroney, CEO, Wangard Partners

“Continuing to build on recent successes in food production ecosystem investments and addressing workforce needs through the addition of housing stock, particularly along the I-94 corridor, is a logical initial focus. Additionally, significant growth opportunities exist for the county’s existing manufacturers and those in surrounding counties, given the low industrial building vacancy rates in Waukesha and Dane counties.”