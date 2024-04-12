Where is Waukesha County headed?

BizTimes Media’s Waukesha County 2050 event will explore how Waukesha County will continue to evolve in the coming decades. From housing and commercial development to workforce training and manufacturing, there are many challenges shaping the county’s direction. Ahead of the event, which takes place on April 17 at the Brookfield Conference Center, BizTimes asked panelists for their vision for the county’s future:“America has a housing crisis, both affordability and availability. Waukesha County is no exception. Our county’s footprint of land isn’t growing. Either we find ways to act on solutions for the housing crisis, or Waukesha County will be out of land and our younger workforce will be living in surrounding counties.” Neumann has been working in real estate, home building and solar energy development for 20 years and is the second-generation family leader of Pewaukee-based Neumann Companies Inc., one of the largest home builders in Wisconsin. He’s also founder and chairman of solar project development firm SunVest Solar.“The move to personalized medicine is significant, and many companies specialize in solving a single piece of the puzzle. Companies, health care providers and research organizations must cooperate differently to provide the best patient outcomes. Our pipeline of talent wants to make an impact. Are we brave enough to make that happen in Waukesha County?” With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the automotive, aerospace, architectural and biosciences industry verticals, Bahr currently leads Muskego-based Xiogenix, a biotech company developing automation and consumables for regenerative medicine processes in the tissue banking and cell and gene therapy industries.“Advanced manufacturing in Waukesha County in 2050 will be characterized by high levels of productivity (enabled by automation and AI), high wages and an increasing portion of the state’s growing population. Fundamentally underpinning this rosy future has been a 2020s-created culture of lifelong and continuous learning.” Prior to leading New Berlin-based Pindel Global Precision, a contract manufacturer of precision machined components, Berrien spent nine years as a U.S. Navy SEAL. He came to Wisconsin while working for GE Healthcare in 1999. He acquired Pindel in 2012 after a two-year acquisition search.“In 2050, Waukesha County will see a vibrant advanced manufacturing sector that adheres to its history of enterprising small and medium-sized companies leading the way. We will see a population close to 500,000. County government will continue to be responsive to the residents, while leading the state in financial prudence.” Farrow was elected as Waukesha County Executive in 2015 after serving in the Wisconsin State Senate and State Assembly. He has also been involved in committees and summits on international trade and infrastructure at the federal level. Prior to elected office, Farrow ran multiple small businesses in the home service industry.