What the Wisconsin 275 listen to on their morning drive

With endless amounts of media available for our everyday consumption, what a person spends their time listening to or watching can tell you a lot about them.

BizTimes Milwaukee asked the Wisconsin 275, the state’s most influential business leaders, what they choose to listen to on their daily commute (or on their daily run).

It should come as no surprise that country music is a popular genre of music with this batch of prominent Wisconsinites.

“I’m a country music boy, so it’s artists like Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell,” said Barrett Lo, founder and CEO of Barret Lo Visionary Development. “I like the stories they spin, and the music that they bring. I definitely consider myself a country music lover.”

Jim Kacmarcik, chairman and CEO of Kapco, shared that he enjoys a mix of both country and rock music to keep him entertained during the morning commute.

“I went to the Teddy Swims concert (last) year and I get to Nashville frequently,” said Kacmarcik. “Some of my all-time favorite musicians are Bruce Springsteen, The Doors and Tom Petty.”

Joining Lo and Kacmarcik with a love of country is Jim Popp, CEO of Johnson Financial Group. When Popp isn’t listening to country, he likes to switch things up with some classics from the ’70s.

While country music is the most popular genre for this group, it certainly isn’t representative of the whole. Below are some additional responses from the Wisconsin 275 about what they like to listen to:

Chad Bauman, executive director, Milwaukee Repertory Theater

“Talk and news radio. WISN in the morning and NPR in the evening. I try to listen to a diversity of opinions.”

Donna Baumgartner

“Sirius XM (Michael Smerconish on the POTUS Channel) in the morning for news and issues and Julie Mason in the afternoon and the Seriously Sinatra channel to unwind from the news.”

Ken Bockhorst, chairman, president and CEO, Badger Meter

“Audio books. I am currently listening to biographies of U.S. presidents in chronological order while in the car. I’m currently on number 10, John Tyler.”

Tom Boldt, chairman of the board, The Boldt Group

“I’ve gotten into podcasts, including a French daily news broadcast, three World War I podcasts, and several golf podcasts. I absolutely love those, although I have a whole library of other podcasts.”

Peter Feigin, president, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum

“Coldplay and Beyonce.”

Christopher Goller, executive vice president, head of PNC corporate banking Midwest Region, PNC Bank

“I love listening to the BBC podcast, ‘In Our Time,’ which provides storytelling in an easy, simple format that allows me to just sit, listen, and absorb stimulating topics on history and life. Certainly, it is a welcome break to a busy life surrounded by smart phones.”

Alan Ogilvie, president and CEO, Church Mutual Insurance Company

“My ring tone is Led Zeppelin, which gives you a hint at my fondness for classic rock. But I also love Neil Diamond, Pearl Jam and U2, so let’s just say my musical taste is eclectic.”

Christine Specht, CEO, Cousins Subs

“Currently, I’m working on reading through the Bible in a year, and I often find the audio version to be particularly impactful. Besides that, I listen to the news, political commentary, or seasonal stories during my commute.”

Jim Yehle, president and CEO, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.

“Taylor Swift. I have 21- and 16-year-old daughters. I need to keep up!

Carrie Thome, managing partner, NVNG Investment Advisors

“Nothing. And it is wonderful.”

John Kissinger, CEO, GRAEF

“I enjoy a wide range of music, from hip hop to opera.”

Alan Kaplan, CEO, UW Health

“Country music. I like the stories, messages and clever lyrics. One of my favorite lyrics is, ‘If you don’t lie about me, I won’t tell the truth about you.’”

Corey Chambas, CEO, First Business Financial Services

“Podcasts. I listen to them at twice the speed so I can get through a lot of them. I like Wisconsin based sports (I’m subscribed to four regular Packers pods) and I also like economic, investment, and business podcasts.”

Shari Black, CEO, Wisconsin State Fair Park

“I listen to real crime podcasts on my commute, always interesting.”