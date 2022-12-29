West Bend Mutual names COO

West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. announced that it has promoted Dave Ertmer to chief operating officer, a new position for the company.

Ertmer joined West Bend Mutual in 2009 as director of worker’s compensation claims. His industry background includes almost three decades of insurance experience and strategic leadership.

In 2011 he was promoted to vice president – claims, responsible for all claims operations across West Bend Mutual, and since 2019, he has served as senior vice president – claims.

“As we continue toward achieving our strategic goals, we are taking the necessary steps to introduce the COO role to our leadership team. This new position will be instrumental to our operational performance and ensure we’re positioned for the future,” said Kevin Steiner, CEO of West Bend Mutual.

“Dave has a proven leadership track record in operational excellence and effectiveness, coupled with a strong desire to drive strategy and execution. We look forward to Dave’s continued contribution and dedication to our associates, operational excellence, growth, and profitability,” said Rob Jacques, president of West Bend Mutual.

As COO, Ertmer will continue to lead claims operations and have expanded responsibilities overseeing the business operations. Additionally, he will lead the company’s long-term initiatives and goals, including emerging technologies and innovation.

