WEM Automation acquired by Montreal software development company

New Berlin-based WEM Automation LLC, a supplier of control systems for the animal feed and asphalt industries, has been acquired by Montreal, Quebec-based Valstone Corporation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Valstone is an international software provider for the heavy construction materials, agriculture, grain, forestry, waste and recycling industries. WEM Automation will join Valstone’s process control and automation portfolio, along with Datastor Systems Ltd and DSL Systems Ltd. “The team is extremely excited to join forces with Valstone as we prepare for our next phase of accelerated growth,” said Pete Ensch, CEO of WEM Automation. “Valstone’s industry knowledge and international presence will allow us to become a true global leader within the process control ecosystem.” WEM has been serving clients since 1955. Over the years, WEM has established its footprint across the world within the feed and grain, fertilizer, aggregate, concrete, asphalt, pet food, and wood processing industries. “The WEM Automation acquisition is an important step towards making WEM, DSL and Datastor truly global plant control and automation solution providers,” said Stephane Manos, president of Valstone. “We intend on investing tens of millions of dollars across the process automation vertical.” Milwaukee-based investment bank Taureau Group, LLC advised WEM Automation during its sale to Valstone.
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save nearly 40%!