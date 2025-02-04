Wellpoint Care Network names new CEO

[caption id="attachment_606079" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Reggie Newson. Submitted Photo.[/caption]
Wellpoint Care Network
has named Reggie Newson
as its next president and chief executive officer, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Newson will succeed Ann Leinfelder Grove
, who has led Wellpoint Care Network since 2018. Leinfelder Grove announced her retirement
in October after spending nearly 30 years with the Milwaukee-based human services agency formerly known as SaintA
. Newson is expected to enter his new roles in March.
“Ann has made an immeasurable impact through her dedication to advancing Wellpoint Care’s strategic vision, and we will forever be grateful for her contributions to our community,” said James Madlom
, Wellpoint Care Network’s board chair. “Reggie's deep commitment to Wellpoint Care’s mission, as well as his collaborative leadership style, broad community connections and track record of success in developing innovative solutions make him the ideal person to lead Wellpoint Care Network in its next great chapter.”
Since 2018, Newson has worked as Ascension’s chief community impact and advocacy officer. He has spent nearly 10 years with Ascension in various roles. From 2021 to 2023, Newson served as president of the Ascension Foundation of Wisconsin. Newson has also held leadership roles at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“I am humbled to be trusted with the responsibility of leading a team as influential and important to our community as Wellpoint Care Network,” Newson said. “I look forward to continuing the organization’s mission of empowering children and families to thrive.”
Newson has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He earned his master of business administration degree from Concordia University-Wisconsin.
“I am very excited to welcome Reggie as CEO,” Leinfelder Grove said. “I look forward to the expertise, partnerships and leadership approach he will bring that honors and expands our commitment to serve the community.”