Weekly Debrief: The feeling inside Fiserv Forum and mixed state budget news for big Milwaukee projects

BizTimes associate editor Arthur Thomas is joined by reporter Maredithe Meyer and editor Andrew Weiland to discuss the news of the week. Maredithe was in the arena for the Milwaukee Bucks playoff victory on Thursday and posted a slideshow Friday with scenes from the game and the crowd. She discusses the feeling of a return to live sports with a full capacity crowd and the scene surrounding the arena. Andrew discusses actions by the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee involving two major projects in Milwaukee. The first is the Milwaukee Public Museum’s plan to move to a new site in the coming years. Lawmakers so far have approved $40 million in funding to support that move, but even with state help the project will need a lot of private help. A plan to build a new state office building at 27th and Wisconsin, however, did not survive the latest round of votes and will likely be in limbo for at least another two years.

See photos of Bucks’ playoff game victory with Fiserv Forum full of fans

Near West Side group still behind $164 million state office building project after lawmakers opt against funding it

Joint Finance Committee approves $40 million in state funds for new Milwaukee Public Museum

