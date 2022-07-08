Weekly Debrief: Picking the 5 biggest stories of the year so far

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week. They both share their thoughts on the five biggest stories in southeastern Wisconsin over the first half of 2022. From the potential sale of Kohl’s to the pursuit of the 2024 RNC and much more, they breakdown the stories that have shaped the region and look ahead to what’s coming in the second half of the year.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

