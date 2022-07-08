Weekly Debrief: Picking the 5 biggest stories of the year so far

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week. They both share their thoughts on the five biggest stories in southeastern Wisconsin over the first half of 2022. From the potential sale of Kohl’s to the pursuit of the 2024 RNC and much more, they breakdown the stories that have shaped the region and look ahead to what’s coming in the second half of the year.

Insider Story Spotlight: