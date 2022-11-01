WEC Energy Group increasing renewable investment by $1.9 billion

By
-

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group’s capital investment plan for the next five years includes an additional $1.9 billion in spending on renewable energy in comparison to the current five-year investment plan. WEC Energy’s 2023-27 capital plans calls for $7.3 billion in spending on renewables, up from $5.3 billion in the 2022-26 plan. The increase translates to

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display