WCTC names new School of Business dean

Waukesha County Technical College recently promoted Jonathan Koch, associate dean of Marketing and Management, to the position of dean of the School of Business.

“Jon has had a nice, progressive career in higher education. He brings experience from private colleges, the UW and the technical college,” said Brad Piazza, vice president of learning for WCTC. “Additionally, his background in student services is a tremendous asset on the learning side of academia.”

Koch replaces Kim Ehlert, who is retiring.

“Kim will be greatly missed as she comes to the end of a 22-year career at WCTC,” Piazza he said. “We have been through a lot together over the years, and I have greatly appreciated her support, guidance and friendship.”

Koch spent the early part of his career in retail sales and management, as a partner at Generations Interiors and as the sales and warehouse manager at Armin Koch Furniture.

In 2008, he shifted his focus to higher education, working as an admissions advisor at the University of Phoenix, followed by roles of financial aid counselor and graduate admissions counselor at Cardinal Stritch University, and later as an advisor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Koch joined WCTC in 2013 as an academic advisor and adjunct instructor before moving into the role of associate dean of Marketing and Management in 2016.

“When I meet with industry partners to discuss ways our college can assist them with their goals -- whether that be hiring challenges, skill shortages or preparing graduates for careers -- my industry experience provides me with a better understanding of the business dynamics and possible solutions,” Koch said. “In a similar way, my experience in higher education has provided me with a broad perspective, one that can see the student experience through multiple lenses.”

Koch holds a master of science degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor of science degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.