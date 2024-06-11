WCTC names director for new applied AI lab

By
Ashley Smart
-
Dan Lindberg

Waukesha County Technical College has named Dan Lindberg director of the school’s new applied AI lab: Wisconsin Center for AI Development and Implementation. Lindberg is the first director of the applied AI lab, which will be housed in a newly renovated space in Building Q at WCTC. The lab is scheduled to open this fall.

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.
