WBA creates interactive map for available bank lobby, drive-through access

The Wisconsin Bankers Association has created two interactive maps showing bank lobbies and drive-throughs around the state that are currently open and available to customers.

Over the last week, several banks have rolled out plans to temporarily shut down lobbies in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. However, many banks are still offering select services and are encouraging customers to leverage online and mobile banking services.

The interactive maps, updated daily, will give customers an idea of how services are being offered in their area as all banks continue to be open for business.

“Banks stand ready to serve their customers whether it’s through in-person, by appointment or self-banking services,” said Rose Oswald Poels, WBA president and chief executive officer. “Wisconsin’s DFI released a statement clarifying that all banks are exempt from Governor Evers’ recent executive order since they provide essential services.”

Click here to access the interactive map of available bank lobbies and drive-through in Wisconsin.