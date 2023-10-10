Ways marketers harm their brands

Scott Seroka, the president of Brookfield-based Seroka Industrial Branding, is an entrepreneur, consultant, trainer, and mentor. He can be reached at (414) 628-4547.

Every company must be a marketing company to compete, succeed and grow. There's no way around it. Most companies that understand the value and significance of marketing employ a marketing director, CMO or marketing agency. Then there are some companies that value marketing, but not enough to hire a full-time marketing professional. They assign it

Then there are some companies that value marketing, but not enough to hire a full-time marketing professional. They assign it to someone who agrees to take it on, but only when they have time. This isn’t a good idea. Such employees aren’t going to be familiar with marketing best practices and how marketing can backfire, causing brand damage if seemingly innocent shortcuts are taken.

Here are 10 mistakes marketers make that cause harm to their brands: