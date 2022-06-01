Wauwatosa medical office building sold for $15.9 million

A three-story medical office building located at the southwest corner of Burleigh Street and Highway 100 in Wauwatosa has been sold for $15.9 million, according to state records.
An affiliate of Chicago-based CA Ventures
purchased the building from Chicago-based ICA Mayfair Venture LLC, according to state records. Prior to the sale Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate
handled leasing services for the building, which was owned by Innovative Capital Advisors
, according to a marketing brochure for the property
.
Located at 3077 N. Mayfair Road and known as the Mayfair Health Professional Building, the 51,615-square-foot building was built in 1984, according to a LoopNet listing
.
The anchor tenant for the building is the Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin. Other tenants include: Athletico, MDI Imaging and Urban Beets Café & Juicery.
The property has an assessed value of about $5 million, according to Milwaukee County records.