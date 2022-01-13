Wauwatosa-based CyteGen raises another $1.1 million for anti-aging research

Wauwatosa-based CyteGen
has raised another $1.1 million to fund their research into extending human life and reversing age-related decline. A Jan. 13 SEC filing shows the company raised the $1.1 million in equity through three investors. This is their second funding round. The company also raised $1 million back in April of 2018.
CyteGen Corp. was co-founded in 2015 by Nuray George Ugras and is based in the UWM Innovation
accelerator at 1225 Discovery Parkway in Wauwatosa. The company is focused on mitochondrial dysfunction’s link to aging and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
CyteGen’s team includes experts and researchers from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Johns Hopkins University, the University of California-San Francisco Parnassus Campus, biopharma company GlaxoSmithKline, MIT and more.
CyteGen was also awarded $252,092 in September of 2020 though a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant. The company was listed as still being in Phase 1, which means they are still in the concept development phase.
According to award information found on the STTR website, CyteGen was seeking funding to test the hypothesis that “endurance exercise stimulates the release of circulating factors that improve mitochondrial fitness.” CyteGen’s goal is to identify these endogenous factors and engineer them to treat diseases in which mitochondrial dysfunction.