Waukesha County adds $4.5 million to GROW Fund

By
-
Nicole Ryf and Paul Farrow at a signing ceremony for Waukesha County's $4.5 million contribution to the GROW Fund.

Waukesha County has added $4.5 million to the revolving loan fund created by the Waukesha County Center for Growth. The Generating Resources and Opportunity in Waukesha County or GROW Fund was originally started in 2019 with $2 million from four founding members, Town Bank, Bank Five Nine, Johnson Financial Bank and BMO Harris Bank. “Meeting

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display