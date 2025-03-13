VJS promotes three partners, including new COO

, a construction manager, general contractor and design builder based in Pewaukee, announced Wednesday the promotion of three partners.has been named chief operating officer,has been promoted to executive vice president of professional services, andhas been appointed executive vice president of construction. “This next generation of leadership represents everything we value at VJS—dedication, growth, and a passion for strengthening our communities,” said, CEO and president, in a press release. “Jake is continuing the Jorgensen family legacy, stepping into a leadership role that his father (myself), his grandfather and those before us have worked hard to build," Craig Jorgensen said. "Jason is a true VJS success story— he started as an intern and worked his way up through the ranks, proving that hard work and commitment pay off. And Katie is a trailblazer — our first female partner — whose leadership has been instrumental in accelerating our firm’s growth." VJS' has seen steady expansion recently, according to the release, with its annual volume reaching $285 million in 2024. Last year, VJS also opened a new downtown Milwaukee office, to be more accessible to downtown clients. "...As we look ahead, we couldn’t be more confident in the future of VJS with these three at the helm,” Jorgensen said. Some of the firm's recent projects include the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Chemistry Building, Aug Prep North, 333 Water, Evoni Apartments, Urban Ecology Center – Washington Park, Milwaukee Public Schools and the Waukesha Parade Memorial. "As part of its mission, VJS dedicates talent and exceptional customer service to construct projects that strengthen communities," VJS said in the release. "This commitment extends beyond construction, as VJS actively partners with local organizations to support educational initiatives, workforce development, and infrastructure improvements that benefit neighborhoods across Wisconsin. The VJS Community Foundation plays a key role in this mission, supporting local charities, funding scholarships, and contributing to community-building efforts that make a lasting impact."