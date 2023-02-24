Visual Comfort & Co. designer lighting store planned for Third Ward

The Mercantile Building at 318 N. Water St. in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Image from Google.

Houston-based Visual Comfort & Co. plans to open a designer lighting store in a 4,535-square-foot space at 318 N. Water St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, according to information submitted to the city.

The store would be located in The Mercantile Building, next to a Lululemon store.

Visual Comfort & Co. currently has 36 store locations in the United States and one in London. Ten additional U.S. store locations are planned to open soon, according to the company’s website.

