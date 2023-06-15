VISIT Milwaukee names new board chair

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

Sarah Pancheri , president of Summerfest operator, has been named board chair of, succeeding Eve Hall , president and chief executive officer of the. [caption id="attachment_523703" align="alignleft" width="175"]Eve Hall, president and CEO of Greater Milwaukee Urban League[/caption] The leadership change was announced Wednesday at VISIT's annual meeting, which drew more than 700 business leaders, elected officials and community members to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee. Hall was appointed chair in 2021. Her two-year term ends on the heels of ain greater Milwaukee, generating a $6 billion economic impact in 2022. A native of Milwaukee with three decades of experience in the education, government and nonprofit sectors, Hall has led the Milwaukee Urban League since 2017. She was named BizTimes Media's Woman Executive of the Year in 2015. Pancheri steps into the role ahead of what's expected to be another huge year for local tourism, with the opening of the Baird Center expansion and the 2024 National Republican Convention. "Sarah’s experience and leadership make her an ideal fit for board chair for VISIT Milwaukee, especially at such a pivotal time for our region,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “When you talk about Milwaukee’s merits as a destination, Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival, helps cement our status as the city of festivals, and with her lifetime of living and working in Milwaukee, Sarah can help us build on a record year and strive for even more."

Pancheri was named president of MWF in June 2022, succeeding Don Smiley who will retire as chief executive officer at the end of this year. She previously served as chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing at MWF.

"The (VISIT Milwaukee) team is well positioned given the leadership of Dr. Hall, Peggy, my fellow board members and the dedicated team. They're all on top of their game running down every opportunity Milwaukee can find," said Pancheri. "I'm really grateful to be following in Dr. Hall's footsteps and stepping forward in this really important year." Hall was recognized at the meeting with a video presentation featuring several local leaders offering words of thanks. "I've learned so much about the economic impact, at a higher level, of tourism and hospitality and the opportunities that this city has. We have so many assets in this city and county that we have to leverage," said Hall. "...Together we make a difference. it is about collaboration and coordination of thought and perspective and a respect of the experience that we each bring to the table."