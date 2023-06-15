VISIT Milwaukee names new board chair

Eve Hall's two-year term comes to an end

By
-
Sarah Pancheri, president of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and board chair of VISIT Milwaukee.

Sarah Pancheri, president of Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc., has been named board chair of VISIT Milwaukee, succeeding Eve Hall, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League. Eve Hall, president and CEO of Greater Milwaukee Urban League The leadership change was announced Wednesday at VISIT’s annual

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

