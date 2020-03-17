UW-Madison among nation’s top business schools in U.S. News grad school rankings

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s business school ranked 37th on U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Graduate Schools rankings released today.
UW-Madison tied with Ohio State University for that spot. In 2019, UW-Madison’s business school ranked 35th nationally.
Within its business school, UW-Madison’s real estate program ranked third, tying with New York University, and ranking behind only the University of Pennsylvania and University of California-Berkeley.
Here’s how the state’s universities ranked in each major grad school category.
37. UW-Madison
24. UW-Madison
119. Marquette University
129. UW-Milwaukee
38. UW-Madison
102. Marquette
Best Medicine Schools – Research
27. UW-Madison
Best Medicine Schools – Primary Care
18. UW-Madison
Best Nursing Schools – Master’s
69. Marquette
74. UW-Milwaukee
107. UW-Eau Claire
Best Nursing Schools – Doctor of Nursing Practice
31. UW-Madison
59. UW-Milwaukee
69. Marquette
89. UW-Eau Claire
4. UW-Madison
95. UW-Milwaukee
112. Marquette