UW-Madison among nation’s top business schools in U.S. News grad school rankings

Real estate program ranks #3 in the country

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s business school ranked 37th on U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Graduate Schools rankings released today.

UW-Madison tied with Ohio State University for that spot. In 2019, UW-Madison’s business school ranked 35th nationally.

Within its business school, UW-Madison’s real estate program ranked third, tying with New York University, and ranking behind only the University of Pennsylvania and University of California-Berkeley.

Here’s how the state’s universities ranked in each major grad school category.

Best Business Schools

37. UW-Madison

Best Engineering Schools

24. UW-Madison

119. Marquette University

129. UW-Milwaukee

Best Law Schools

38. UW-Madison

102. Marquette

Best Medicine Schools – Research

27. UW-Madison

Best Medicine Schools – Primary Care

18. UW-Madison

Best Nursing Schools – Master’s

69. Marquette

74. UW-Milwaukee

107. UW-Eau Claire

Best Nursing Schools – Doctor of Nursing Practice

31. UW-Madison

59. UW-Milwaukee

69. Marquette

89. UW-Eau Claire

Best Education Schools

4. UW-Madison

95. UW-Milwaukee

112. Marquette