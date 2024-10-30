UW Credit Union plans additional location in Waukesha

Madison-based UW Credit Union plans to build a new 5,000-square-foot branch at 1023 Spring City Drive in Waukesha.

The site currently has a building occupied by iCombat Lasertag. iCombat Lasertag has no plans to vacate thus far.

The new branch will be UW Credit Union’s second location in Waukesha. The other is located at 21215 East Moreland Boulevard.

UW Credit Union recently purchased the site for $2.5 million from Oshkosh-based Dowling Construction, Inc., according to state records.

The new branch is expected to be open in 2027, but a firm construction plan has yet to be finalized, according to Brad McClain, chief financial officer at UW Credit Union.

“We continue to expand into areas where the greatest concentrations of our members work and reside,” said McClain.

Expansion will continue for two other pending locations, a Pewaukee branch and a location on Milwaukee’s East Side, both planned for 2026.

Recently constructed UW Credit Union branches in Oconomowoc, Elm Grove, and Oak Creek, have a similar appearance and footprint. The new Waukesha location will feature amenities like custom teller pods, private meeting spaces for financial counseling and interactive teller machines for personalized service, according to McClain.

UW Credit Union has 37 locations in Wisconsin, including several standalone branches and locations at Universities of Wisconsin campuses.