Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Banking & Finance

UW Credit Union plans additional location in Waukesha

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
UW Credit Union's Oconomowoc branch. Submitted photo
Learn more about:
Dowling Construction Inc.iCombat LasertagUW Credit UnionBrad McClain
Last updated

Madison-based UW Credit Union plans to build a new 5,000-square-foot branch at 1023 Spring City Drive in Waukesha.

The site currently has a building occupied by iCombat Lasertag. iCombat Lasertag has no plans to vacate thus far.

The new branch will be UW Credit Union’s second location in Waukesha. The other is located at 21215 East Moreland Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

UW Credit Union recently purchased the site for $2.5 million from Oshkosh-based Dowling Construction, Inc., according to state records.

The new branch is expected to be open in 2027, but a firm construction plan has yet to be finalized, according to Brad McClain, chief financial officer at UW Credit Union.

“We continue to expand into areas where the greatest concentrations of our members work and reside,” said McClain.

- Advertisement -

Expansion will continue for two other pending locations, a Pewaukee branch and a location on Milwaukee’s East Side, both planned for 2026.

Recently constructed UW Credit Union branches in Oconomowoc, Elm Grove, and Oak Creek, have a similar appearance and footprint. The new Waukesha location will feature amenities like custom teller pods, private meeting spaces for financial counseling and interactive teller machines for personalized service, according to McClain.

UW Credit Union has 37 locations in Wisconsin, including several standalone branches and locations at Universities of Wisconsin campuses.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee