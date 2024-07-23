UPAF names new CEO

Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck
, who has served as Johnson Controls
’ director of corporate philanthropy since 2018, has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the United Performing Arts Fund
.
She will succeed Patrick Rath
, who left the organization in March.
“It was very clear in the search process that Annemarie was uniquely qualified to be the next leader of UPAF,” said Tim Mattke
, UPAF search committee chair and chief executive officer of MGIC. “We are confident that her great commitment to Southeastern Wisconsin, her extensive experience in corporate philanthropy and her vision for the role of the arts in our community will be an exceptional fit for this next chapter of the United Performing Arts Fund.”
“I am honored to be joining UPAF at this time,” Scobey-Polacheck said. “Our community is vibrant and alive thanks to the amazing work of our performing arts groups—both large and small. I look forward to working collaboratively across the business, philanthropic and creative sectors to ensure continued support for the arts.”
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Scobey-Polacheck is a graduate of Marquette University and Dominican High School.
She will begin at UPAF at the start of the organization’s next fiscal year on Sept. 3
UPAF funds 14 member organizations and numerous affiliate groups in the Milwaukee area.