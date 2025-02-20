UPAF names 2025 campaign co-chairs

Two Milwaukee-area business leaders will serve as co-chairs for the United Performing Arts Fund
’s 2025 community campaign, the nonprofit announced on Thursday.
Those leaders are Tim Mattke
, chief executive officer of MGIC
, and Peggy Williams-Smith
, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee
.
UPAF runs a campaign each year to support its member arts organizations. UPAF funds 14 member organizations, including the Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and more. UPAF also supports numerous affiliate groups in the Milwaukee area.
Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck
, who was named the new president and CEO of UPAF last year, said she is “thrilled to have the support of these passionate leaders” for her first campaign with UPAF.
[caption id="attachment_594186" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck[/caption]
“Southeastern Wisconsin is incredibly fortunate to have the thriving arts scene that we do,” Scobey-Polacheck said. “Our member groups ensure entertainment excellence on our stages, provide transformative arts education experiences to our area students and serve as exceptional economic drivers. Tim and Peggy are a dynamic team who understand the critical role that the performing arts play in our community and will serve as phenomenal advocates throughout the 2025 Campaign.”
UPAF will kick off its campaign on Feb. 25 at Skylight Music Theatre. The campaign will run through June 1. Last year’s campaign raised $9.2 million to support its member groups.
“Southeastern Wisconsin is exceptionally lucky to have such a robust performing arts scene, well ahead of other cities our size,” Williams-Smith said. “The arts are not just entertainment for our region — they are a driving force for economic vitality and community connection. By supporting UPAF, we ensure that these organizations continue to inspire, employ and elevate our region for generations to come.”
“As a UPAF Campaign Co-Chair, I am proud to support an organization that not only enriches lives through world-class performances but also strengthens our workforce and attracts top talent,” Mattke said. “Businesses thrive in communities where creativity and culture flourish, and UPAF ensures that the arts continue to inspire innovation, collaboration and growth throughout our region.”