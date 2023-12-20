University Club closes downtown Milwaukee location

Plans to sell historic Wells Street building, focus on Brown Deer country club property

By
The University Club's downtown location at 924 E. Wells St. Photo by Google

Last updated on December 19th, 2023 at 08:57 pm

The University Club of Milwaukee has permanently closed its iconic City Club in downtown Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, with plans to focus solely on its country club in Brown Deer.

The closure and decision to sell the club’s historic building at 924 E. Wells St. was announced Tuesday in a letter sent to members by board president Jim Caragher. The letter cited member attrition, deferred maintenance and increased competition from the city’s burgeoning restaurant scene among the driving factors.

“It is with great sadness that we are announcing the permanent closure of the City Club, effective today, December 19. This is a tremendously difficult decision to make, especially at this time of year, and given that the walls of the City Club contain years, and in some cases generations, of memories for our members,” Caragher wrote in the letter, obtained by BizTimes.

“After evaluating our current financial situation and forecast, the Board contemplated and exhausted all reasonable alternative scenarios to improve the club’s financial position and determined that closure and sale of the downtown facility was the only responsible option.”

Post-merger membership tension

Some of the club’s recent issues, as described in the letter, can be traced back to its 2017 merger with Tripoli Country Club, now the site of the University Club’s country club campus at 7401 N. 43rd St. in Brown Deer. Since the two clubs merged, the number of non-golf members has fallen from 500 in 2017 to 220 today.

“Some of these member losses occurred immediately after the merger and were driven by the club’s post-merger pricing structure,” according to the letter.

But the decrease in membership can also be blamed on government-mandated health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented members from utilizing the club’s indoor facilities for several months.

Another challenge that arose from the 2017 merger was a so-called “cultural divide” between the users and operations of the two clubs. That’s despite members of both organizations voting “overwhelmingly” in favor of the merger.

“Though leadership of both clubs believed that the array of amenities offered by the combined club would positively drive member retention and recruitment, the cultural and operational synergies we hoped for were never realized. While some cross-usage occurred, the overall experience was of two clubs attempting – but failing – to coexist as one. The vision of a shared culture between members of the two clubs was never achieved,” according to the letter.

Facilities in need of attention

While keeping the spaces and amenities at both campuses fresh and updated has been a priority for the club — especially in today’s “highly competitive” club market — there’s no denying the costly reality of aging infrastructure. That’s especially true at the nearly 100-year-old City Club facility, where the “weight of deferred upgrades presents a daunting path to rejuvenation,” Caragher wrote in the letter.

“We attempted to augment assessment funds through voluntary contributions with an eye toward making significant upgrades. However, we were unable to secure any leadership gifts to boost our fundraising. Without significant upgrades, restoring our downtown-focused membership to its previous critical mass is unachievable.”

The University Club was founded in 1898 and has occupied the six-story, red-brick, Georgian Revival-style building since 1928. The board will seek member approval for the sale of the downtown building and plans to use the proceeds of the sale to refund assessment contributions to non-golf members who choose to resign as a result of the closure, according to the letter.

In addition, the letter noted shifts in modern-day workplace and business culture, alluding to a time when the city club’s second-floor dining room was a “crowded, bustling lunchtime environment.” Now, with the rise of remote and hybrid work, there isn’t as much demand for dining, meeting and event spaces during the workday as there once was.

Renewed focus on the “country club experience”

Going forward, the University Club will put its full strength behind “preserving the Country Club experience,” Caragher wrote, noting the Brown Deer campus is seeing an increase in membership engagement.

“We are poised to continue the positive changes that make our golf, aquatic and racquet sports programs attractive to a broad audience of current and potential members, and well-positioned for the needs of both individuals and families,” according to the letter.

Employees of the downtown location were made aware of the impending closure on Tuesday, and all employees will receive severance.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.
Mail

