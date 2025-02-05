Universities of Wisconsin announces business community support for increased funding request

Leaders and members from 19 business organizations across the state have signed their name in support of the Universities of Wisconsin’s request for increased state funding.

In August, the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved its request for an additional $855 million in state funding over two years. The Universities of Wisconsin announced the request’s support from the business community at a Wednesday press conference at the Milwaukee Athletic Club. Gov. Tony Evers plans to announce his proposed 2025-2027 biennial budget on Feb. 18.

“With that funding, we would be in a better position to innovate, develop talent and partner with businesses and communities,” Universities of Wisconsin president Jay Rothman said at the press conference. “Without it, access and affordability are threatened.”

Wisconsin ranks 43rd for its state funding toward public universities, Rothman said, and this funding increase will only bring the state “up to the median.”

Rothman and UW system chancellors have spoken with Wisconsin business representatives about the universities’ impact in developing talent and meeting workforce needs, Rothman said. Businesses rely on UW system graduates and recognize the universities’ role in Wisconsin’s economic and cultural landscape, he said.

The Universities of Wisconsin’s budget request has garnered about 800 signatures so far, including 500 signatures from members of business and community organizations.

The business organizations showing support for the Universities of Wisconsin’s funding request include:

BioForward Wisconsin

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce

Grant County Economic Development Corporation

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce

Greater Milwaukee Committee

Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation

Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce

Hoan Group

Kenosha Area Business Alliance

La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce

La Crosse Area Development Corporation

Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Momentum West

New North, Inc.

Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce

Platteville Regional Chamber

Portage County Business Council

Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce

“It is time that we all support more investment so that this great asset the people of Wisconsin have supported for generations can thrive into the future,” Rothman said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said that with young people leaving the Milwaukee region for opportunities in cities like Washington, D.C., or Atlanta, these types of investments in Wisconsin’s universities can “show young people that there’s opportunities for you here, there’s possibilities for you here.”

“I think that helps us to be a more competitive place, to not just draw that talent in, but also to retain that talent, to keep them here so they can start their businesses here, so they can be headquartered here and create more job opportunities for people who live right here in Milwaukee,” Johnson said at the press conference.

A workforce development discussion

The Hoan Group joined the Universities of Wisconsin to present a panel discussion event following Wednesday’s press conference.

Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, SysLogic chief executive officer Tina Chang and UW Credit Union executive vice president Anne Norman came together for a conversation about workforce development, which was moderated by UW regent and former American Family Insurance CEO Jack Salzwedel.

The four panelists, who all attended either the University of Wisconsin-Madison or the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, voiced their support for the Universities of Wisconsin and their role in developing talent.

Norman pointed to the University of Wisconsin’s personal finance degree program as a pipeline for professionals at UW Credit Union, which has also operated branches at six UW campuses. UW Credit Union is working to “craft and deliver financial literacy to students across the state,” she said.

“Through those partnerships, we are offering financial literacy … in a way that Universities of Wisconsin is really going to help our state improve financial literacy among students,” Norman said.

Chang, who grew up in Queens, New York, before moving to the Midwest to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, praised the work ethic of people across Wisconsin.

“When you think about talent development combined with the nature and the nurture and the character of what we’ve grown up here, we’ve got a powerful, powerful workforce here,” Chang said.

In a landscape of advancing technology, Chang encouraged business executives to become more educated about tech.

“We need baseline, easy-to-understand, apply-to-business or apply-to-organization education because if it starts at the top, the investments will be there, the prioritization will be there, the initiatives will flow, and then we’re going to have great young people to catch it all doing interesting work,” Chang said.