United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County names 2022 campaign co-chairs

By
Lauren Anderson
-
United Way's 2022 co-chairs: Mike Carter, Nancy Hernandez, Linda Gorens-Levey and Judie Taylor.
The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced the four area business leaders that will steer its 2022 community campaign. The co-chairs are Mike Carter, chief financial officer and chief risk officer for Northwestern…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

