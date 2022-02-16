United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County names 2022 campaign co-chairs

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County
announced the four area business leaders that will steer its 2022 community campaign.
The co-chairs are Mike Carter
, chief financial officer and chief risk officer for Northwestern Mutual; Nancy Hernandez
, president of ABRAZO Marketing and president of the Hispanic Collaborative; Linda Gorens-Levey
, partner at General Capital Group; and Judie Taylor
, president and chief executive officer of DUECO Safecurity LLC.
The co-chairs were revealed Tuesday during United Way's virtual annual meeting.
“All of our 2022 campaign co-chairs have a strong connection and history with United Way,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “We are thrilled to have such experienced individuals leading our fundraising efforts and sharing their passion for our community.”
The organization's 2021 campaign brought in $56.5 million. The annual fundraising campaign runs from August through December, generating funds for its investment in health, education and financial stability in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties.
Also during Tuesday's annual meeting, United Way announced Donald Layden, Jr.
, executive vice president of NCR Corp., as its 2022-'23 board chair. He succeeds outgoing board chair Linda Benfield
.
“Linda is a true champion for our community; she is passionate about making it a great place for all people who live here," Lindner said. "I also want to congratulate our new board chair, Don Layden. Don brings a wealth of experience to the role, and all of us at United Way are excited to work with him during the next two years.”