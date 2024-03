Uline buys site for new office building in Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline has purchased a 44.7-acre site near its corporate headquarters where it plans to build a three-story, 325,000-square-foot office building. An affiliate of Uline bought the site for $8.3 million from the village of Pleasant Prairie, according to state records. The site is located southwest of 128th Avenue and

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline has purchased a 44.7-acre site near its corporate headquarters where it plans to build a three-story, 325,000-square-foot office building. An affiliate of Uline bought the site for $8.3 million from the village of Pleasant Prairie, according to state records. The site is located southwest of 128Avenue and Goldbear Drive, just north of Uline’s corporate headquarters campus, where it has two office buildings, one a 275,000-square-foot building at 12575 Uline Drive and a 284,000-square-foot building at 12100 Uline Place. Uline announced plans for the new office building in January. Uline has grown significantly since moving its corporate headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to Pleasant Prairie in 2010. The company has 9,000 employees across the country, including more than 3,500 in Kenosha County.