U-Line Corp. to shut down its Brown Deer headquarters plant

Brown Deer-based U-Line Corp., a manufacturer of refrigeration, ice making and wine preservation products, plans to close its plant at 8900 N. 55th St., according to a newly filed WARN notice. The closure will affect 71 employees.

U-Line expects the Brown Deer facility, which is listed as its company headquarters online, to end production and close on July 31, according to the notice. However, the closing date may extend to Aug. 29 depending on “business conditions.”

Representatives from U-Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.