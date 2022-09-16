Trefoil Group names new president

Milwaukee-based marketing firm Trefoil Group announced that it has promoted Jill Schroeder to president, a newly created position for the company.

Schroeder has worked for Trefoil Group for more than seven years, most recently serving as executive vice president.

Prior to joining Trefoil Group she worked for Cramer Krasselt for 8 years.

She is a 1992 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

In her new role as president of Trefoil Group, Schroeder is responsible for managing the agency, while continuing to play a key role in the design and implementation of long-term strategic and short-term operational plans, the company said.

“Jill has been instrumental in accelerating our success,” said Mary Scheibel, Trefoil Group chief executive officer. “She is an extremely talented and proven agency leader with a passion for building teams and creating sound marketing strategies that drive client growth and value.”