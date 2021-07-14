Tramont Manufacturing cited more than $200,000 for OSHA violations

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Tramont Manufacturing LLC is located at 330 E Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee. Photo: Google
Milwaukee-based manufacturer Tramont Manufacturing LLC was cited $216,307 for machine and noise hazards identified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Tramont Manufacturing manufacturers tanks,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display