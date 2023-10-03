Tim Sullivan named dean of Carroll University Business School

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan

Tim Sullivan, the former chief executive officer of mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International, equipment manufacturer Gardner Denver and Brookfield-based specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group Inc., has been named the new dean of the Carroll University School of Business. Sullivan is a 1975 Carroll graduate and currently serves as chairman of Phoenix-based media company BitFire and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR