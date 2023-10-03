Tim Sullivan named dean of Carroll University Business School

Tim Sullivan
, the former chief executive officer of mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International, equipment manufacturer Gardner Denver and Brookfield-based specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group Inc., has been named the new dean of the Carroll University
School of Business.
Sullivan is a 1975 Carroll graduate and currently serves as chairman of Phoenix-based media company BitFire and film production company Bandit Productions.
In a press release, the university said that a major focus for Sullivan as business school dean will be on “building strong relationships with various partners in the business community.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Sullivan back to the Carroll family in this new way,” said Dr. Cindy Gnadinger
, president of Carroll University. “His business connections and vast experience will be invaluable to our students and our School of Business will benefit from his leadership and guidance.”
Sullivan worked for South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus for 35 years, joining the company in 1976. Between 1986 and 1998 he held various middle and senior management positions.
He served as CEO of United Container Machinery in 1999 and then rejoined Bucyrus in 2000 as CEO. He retired from Bucyrus in 2011 after completing the sale of the company to Caterpillar, Inc.
In 2012, Sullivan served as a special consultant to Gov. Scott Walker and chaired the Wisconsin Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment and the Wisconsin Governor’s College and Workforce Readiness Council.
Sullivan has also served on many corporate and nonprofit boards including Aurora Health Care, Bucyrus, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Cliffs Natural Resources, Inc., Crosby, Inc., GenAlpha, Inc., Greater Milwaukee Committee, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milacron, Inc., Milwaukee School of Engineering, National Mining Association, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, REV Group, United Way of Greater Milwaukee, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce, and St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care of Milwaukee.
Sullivan served as co-chair for Carroll University’s last fundraising campaign, helping raise nearly $53 million, from July 2009 to September 2016.
He will begin his service as Carroll University School of Business dean on Oct. 9.
“I am very excited about this new role,” Sullivan said. “It represents the culmination of my lifelong commitment to Carroll and my professional endeavors, allowing me to provide leadership to one of Carroll’s strategic initiatives, to elevate the prominence of the School of Business and to have the opportunity to share the professional expertise I have cultivated over my professional career with the next generation of business leaders graduating from Carroll University.”