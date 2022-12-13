Tim McMurtry II named to executive team for Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Minority Contractors

The National Association of Minority Contractors – Wisconsin chapter (NAMC-WI) has named Tim McMurtry II the organization’s executive director of infrastructure and business development. McMurtry has more than 25 years of combined public relations, workforce development, government affairs and private sector leadership experience. He was previously relations and brand manager at Employ Milwaukee, director at Milwaukee Area Workforce Funding Alliance, account executive at Mueller Communications, and chief of staff to former Milwaukee Common Council president Willie Hines Jr. McMurtry also serves as associate pastor at World Outreach and is owner of public affairs and corporate relations consultancy, Tim McMurtry International, LLC. “I am honored and thrilled for the opportunity to help further the cause and impact of NAMC-WI and our members,” said McMurtry. “We are in the midst of generational opportunities for minority business access, expansion and equity and, thus, will interface with any and every relevant stakeholder and business development partner in the construction/ development universe to maximize economic outcomes and value add for our minority contractors and businesses.” NAMC-WI represents diverse businesses in the region’s construction industry. McMurtry will manage the organization’s expansion of capacity building resources, workforce development, and strategic relationship building opportunities to benefit Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Small Business Enterprises (SBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) in the construction vertical. A $550 billion federal infrastructure bill signed into law last year, coupled with additional local and state government and corporate construction projects have the collective potential to provide new opportunities for increased business for minority contractors, according to a press release from NAMC-WI. “The infrastructure bill can be a huge catalyst to growth stimulation for ethnic diverse businesses and at the same time, positively impact the region’s economy as we uplift underserved and underrepresented communities,” said Ugo Nwagbaraocha, NAMC-WI president. Nwagbaraocha was also recently elected to NAMC's national board. “Securing these potential increased opportunities will require ongoing engagement and communication with project decision makers. We are extremely excited, Tim brings a wealth of experience and tremendous passion for the diverse business community and is a great fit to help us accomplish these efforts.”
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save nearly 40%!