Nwagbaraocha elected to National Association of Minority Contractors board

Ugo Nwagbaraocha, president and owner of Milwaukee-based Diamond Discs International , has been elected to serve on the national board of directors for The National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC). Nwagbaraocha is also president of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Minority Contractors. NAMC is the oldest minority construction trade association in the United States representing the interests of millions of skilled minority workers across the country with a combined annual project capacity of over $1 billion. There are currently eight national directors serving on the NAMC board. Nwagbaraocha said he hopes to use his new role to help Wisconsin’s ethnic minority contractors take advantage of the $550 billion federal infrastructure bill signed into law in November. The bill states at least 10% ($55 billion) of the funding must be used on disadvantaged business enterprises. "If we truly want this infrastructure bill to impact not only ethnic diverse businesses but also the communities, the underserved, underrepresented communities which we’re most often a part of, then we have to be more intentional and meaningful in making sure that there are provisions that encourage and motivate (general contractors) to use ethnic diverse businesses," said Nwagbaraocha. Through running Diamond Discs International, an accredited supplier of construction tools specializing in diamond-edged cutting blades, core bits and small power tool items, Nwagbaraocha said he has learned the importance of access to contracts for ethnic minority contractors and disadvantaged business enterprises. “Now, perhaps more than ever, it is vital to create new and expand existing platforms that effectively and positively impact the expansion and growth of diverse businesses to provide more value to the nation’s infrastructure construction industry,” he said.