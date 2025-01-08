The Wisconsin 275 name their favorite movies

While ranking the greatest movies of all time can be polarizing at the dinner table, the Wisconsin 275, BizTimes Media’s picks for the most influential business leaders in the state, would agree that among the many, a few common favorites emerge.

BizTimes asked the Wisconsin 275 a series of questions including what their favorite movie is and why. It was among the several questions asked in a survey sent to the 275 individuals selected for the second edition of this special publication, which profiles the most influential business leaders in the state.

Due to space limitations in the BizTimes’ print edition, we could only include a small collection of responses to the questionnaire sent to all recipients. We are now doing a series of stories focusing on each of the questions in the survey.

Nearly 90 participants in the Wisconsin 275 survey responded to the question: What is your favorite movie and why?

“The Godfather,” “Top Gun,” and “Caddyshack” were among the most commonly picked films by the Wisconsin 275.

Kurt Gresens, managing partner at WipFli, David Gruber, founder and CEO of Gruber Law Offices, and John Kissinger, CEO of GRAEF, are all fond of “The Godfather.”

Jay Mack, CEO and Wisconsin market head at Town Bank and Wintrust chose “The Godfather” as well and added, “In addition to being an epic film, ‘The Godfather’ is a great story about business and capitalism, and a classic hero’s journey where he gains the world and loses his soul.”

Dr. Imran Andrabi, president and CEO of Froedtert ThedaCare Health, chose the 1986 classic, “Top Gun.”

“I love flying,” said Andrabi. “I grew up as an Air Force brat and I love fighter jets.”

Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, added both the original “Top Gun” and the 2022 remake to the list. “Do I really need to explain why?” she said.

Craig Culver, CEO of Culver Franchising, Mark Murphy, chairman, president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, and Kurt Bechthold, chairman and CEO of the Walbec Group, all cast their votes for “Caddyshack.”

Culver responded, “Caddyshack. Why? Bill Murray.”

“It is hilarious, and I am an avid golfer,” Murphy said.

Two other 1990s classics, “Good Will Hunting” and “Forrest Gump” were also added to the list.

Jim Butman, president and CEO of TDS Telecommunications said, “’Good Will Hunting,’ it’s such a great movie with terrific actors and storyline.”

P.J. DiStefano, managing partner at Deloitte said, “’Good Will Hunting,’ I like the underdog.”

Tim Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. chose “Forrest Gump,” which he called “a great life story that journeys through an era of my younger years.”

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Emplify Health also chose “Forrest Gump.”

“It displays how destiny favors the pure heart,” he said.

Here are some other favorites:

Chris Baichoo, executive director and CEO at WMEP Manufacturing: “’Shawshank Redemption.’ The movie depicted perseverance, ingenuity, patience and friendship.”

Jim Popp, CEO of Johnson Financial Group: “A favorite would be ‘Shawshank Redemption.’ It has hope, fear, desperation, humor, determination, patience and, ultimately, redemption.”

David Anderson, head of U.S. Commercial Banking, Wisconsin Region for BMO Harris Bank: “’It’s a Wonderful Life.’ I grew up in a small town, my dad was a banker in a small town and the main actor in the story is one of my favorites. The impact he had on the community was huge, but he didn’t appreciate it until the end.”

Andy Harmening, president and CEO of Associated Bank: “’Braveheart’ is my favorite movie. William Wallace inspired people to do things they didn’t think possible.”

Rob Jacques, president and CEO of West Bend Insurance Company: “The original movie ‘Jaws.’ It was so real to me at a young age. It was one of those movies that I still remember like it was yesterday.”

Christian Øverland, Ruth & Hartley Barker director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society: “’Rudy.’ I like epic stories of perseverance and impact.”

Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.: “Any movie by John Hughes including ‘The Breakfast Club,’ ‘Ferris Buller’s Day Off,’ ‘The Great Outdoors,’ etc.”

Paul Stillmank, founder and CEO of 7Rivers: “’A River Runs Through It’ – for those who know me well the ‘why’ is obvious. The fly fishing? Yes. But also, the deep passion to become an expert at something so closely related to the natural world.”

Andy Wronski, managing partner and chair of the Milwaukee and manufacturing sectors at Foley and Lardner: “’A Few Good Men.’ I’m a trial lawyer and we all dream of making Colonel Jessup admit that he ordered the Code Red. ‘You’re damn right I did.’”

Jim Yehle, president and CEO of J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.: “’Princess Bride,’ if you have seen it, you know.”