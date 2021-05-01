The Tap Yard plans beer gardens in downtown Milwaukee, Glendale and Waukesha

The Tap Yard bringing craft beer, outdoor events to high-traffic sites

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
A 20-foot container bar being set up at The Tap Yard's Waukesha location ahead of its May 5 opening. Photo credit: Nick Marking
A new outdoor beer garden is planned at a prime downtown site along the Milwaukee River. The Tap Yard - MKE is slated to open in early June at North Edison and East Knapp Streets,…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

