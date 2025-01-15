The Pet Apothecary in Glendale acquired by New York-based veterinary pharmacy

New York-based veterinary pharmacy Mixlab has acquired Glendale-based pet pharmacy The Pet Apothecary and the veterinary business of Ohio-based SBH Medical, according to an announcement today.

In 2024, Mixlab partnered with nearly 17,000 veterinarians – a 140%-plus year-over-year growth – and served more than 80,000 animals across 8,600 cities in all 50 states. The Pet Apothecary is Mixlab’s third new lab and second acquisition within 18 months. The company has five labs in New York, California, Florida, Texas and now Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Pet Apothecary team,” said Frederic Dijols, CEO of Mixlab. “Their reputation and long-standing relationships will allow us to better serve the Midwest’s veterinary community and help us meet rising demand while continuing to provide exceptional care across the nation.”