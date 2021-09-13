The King Crab Shack to open Glendale location

Milwaukee-based seafood chain The King Crab Shack is planning a third area location, in Glendale.

The restaurant will take over the former Perkin’s Restaurant & Bakery, located at 5265 N. Port Washington Road. Perkin’s closed its Milwaukee-area restaurants last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renovations to the 4,742-square-foot space will be complete in October, and the restaurant is expected to open in November, according to documents submitted to the City of Glendale.

The King Crab Shack currently has two locations in Milwaukee, on East Brady Street and South 27th Street, as well as three franchise locations in Florida. The company is owned by Tien Ngo, who started the business with her late husband Song in 2016.

The new Glendale location will have five to 10 full-time and part-time employees in addition to a manager and accountant.

Glendale’s Plan Commission will review King Crab Shack’s plans at a Sept. 14 meeting.