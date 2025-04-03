Tennis and fitness club buys Menomonee Falls building

An operator of a tennis and fitness facility in Jackson has purchased an industrial building in Menomonee Falls.

An affiliate of Pleasant Valley Tennis & Fitness Club bought the property at W141 N9250 Fountain Blvd. for $7.7 million, according to state records. The property’s seller was an affiliate of Menomonee Falls manufacturer Herker Industries, though the company does not operate out of the Fountain Boulevard facility, according to its website.

Pleasant Valley Tennis & Fitness Club currently offers a variety of indoor tennis classes and open courts, as well as a fitness center, personal training and fitness classes, according to its website. It is located at 2754 Pleasant Valley Road in the Town of Jackson.

- Advertisement -

At 98,000 square feet, the Fountain Boulevard building is the headquarters of Multi-Fab, which manufacturers service parts and equipment for loading docks.

Representatives of Pleasant Valley Tennis & Fitness Club and Multi-Fab did not respond to requests for comment on the transaction.