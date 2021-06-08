Home Industries Real Estate Tempo by Hilton hotel planned in downtown Milwaukee slated for 2024 opening

Tempo by Hilton hotel planned in downtown Milwaukee slated for 2024 opening

By
Alex Zank
-
The proposed Tempo by Hilton hotel in downtown Milwaukee.
The proposed Tempo by Hilton hotel in downtown Milwaukee.
Hilton has officially announced the signing of a deal for a Tempo hotel in downtown Milwaukee, adding that the new 155-room hotel is anticipated to open in 2024. BizTimes Milwaukee first reported in January that…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Copyright ©2021 BizTimes Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee