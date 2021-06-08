Tempo by Hilton hotel planned in downtown Milwaukee slated for 2024 opening

Hilton has officially announced the signing of a deal for a Tempo
hotel in downtown Milwaukee, adding that the new 155-room hotel is anticipated to open in 2024.
BizTimes Milwaukee first reported
in January that Milwaukee-based HKS Holdings LLC
was planning to build the hotel at the northwest corner of West Kilbourn Avenue and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The new hotel would be a Tempo by Hilton, a relatively new brand for the hotel operator and the first in Milwaukee.
Hilton formally announced the signing
of the Tempo Milwaukee last month, along with 10 other Tempo and Motto by Hilton hotels around the world.
The existence of the hotel project itself is not news. Details were previously revealed online
by Milwaukee-based FirstPathway Partners
, a firm that helps connect foreign investors to development projects through the federal EB-5 program. But FirstPathway did not include an anticipated opening date.
Another new detail announced by Hilton is that the eight-story hotel will include an on-site restaurant and rooftop bar.
The hotel would total 137,466 square feet, and include 60 onsite garage parking spaces and about 4,600 square feet of meeting space.
It isn't clear if the developer has made progress on raising money for the project in recent months. Joe Klein, principal of HKS, declined to comment.
Staffers with Milwaukee's Department of City Development said they have not received an update from the developer recently.
The hotel would be built on what's now a parking lot, on the same block as the former Journal Sentinel offices. Those buildings being converted into affordable student housing, market-rate apartments and a high school by Milwaukee-based developer J. Jeffers & Co.
and Milwaukee charter school system Seeds of Health Inc.
The project is known as Journal Square.
Hilton launched its Tempo brand
last year. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an “approachable lifestyle” brand that serves “modern achievers.” It combines design elements with diverse lifestyle partnerships.
Hilton noted each Tempo hotel will feature public space, products from Peloton and Precor, flexible working spaces and food options such as a signature coffee and tea bar and café-style breakfast.
“Since Tempo launched a year ago, we’ve seen great momentum and an incredibly positive response from owners and future guests who are thrilled about this truly unique hotel concept,” Kevin Morgan, global brand head of Tempo by Hilton, said in a statement. “We look forward to our upcoming openings so we can welcome ambitious, modern travelers to relax and recharge in a stylish, contemporary setting with thoughtful design and an uplifting atmosphere.”