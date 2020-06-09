Telsmith plant in Mequon to close starting Aug. 14

Tennessee-based Astec Industries Inc. plans to cease all production activity at its Telsmith Inc. facility in Mequon, the company announced Monday.

Telsmith designs, engineers, manufacturers and markets aggregate processing and mining equipment used in a number of industries.

The company has a 236,000-square-foot facility on around 30 acres at 10910 Industrial Drive, just south of Mequon Road and west of Highway 57.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state Department of Workforce Development website listed a notice affecting 135 employees. However, the listing linked to a notice from another company.

Astec said in a press release it would start shutting down the facility in phases beginning Aug. 14 and continuing through March 31, 2021.

The plant closing decision was driven by a desire to simplify and focus the company’s business units and develop product lines on a company-wide basis, according to the release. It would also allow Astec to maximize efficiencies within its materials solutions group, consolidate operation and have more flexible production capabilities.

“Our decision to close Telsmith was not an easy one, but we feel it is necessary for the continued growth of Astec. We are incredibly proud of the strong brand and innovative products we have built with Telsmith, and I want to assure our customers that we will continue to grow the brand,” said Barry Ruffalo, president and chief executive officer of Astec Industries.

The company said it would continue to develop and manufacture Telsmith product lines at other locations.