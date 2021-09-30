Taste of Lindsay Heights cafe opens Saturday

Taste of Lindsay Heights, a new incubator cafe housing several local food entrepreneurs, will open its doors this Saturday, Oct. 2.

Located in a historic building at 1617 W. North Ave., the concept is part of Walnut Way Conservation Corp.’s ongoing efforts to bring healthy food, wellness services and economic opportunity to the neighborhood. The nonprofit recently developed the adjacent Innovations and Wellness Commons, a 17,200-square-foot commercial mixed-use development at North 16th Street and West North Avenue that includes various health and wellness services and retail tenants.

Diners can find a range of cuisines at Taste of Lindsay Heights, from smoothies and fresh pressed juices to personal pizzas and a potato bar. Its tenants include Poundcakes by Paula, GLDN HNY, Inc., Kreative Fruitz, Simple Snacks, Aunt Manda’s Beverages, and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. The youngest entrepreneur is 11-year-old Kyric Burt, who owns Kyric’s Lemonade — with support from her mom Nikki.

In addition to its main menu, the café will feature pop ups by other local food businesses that are looking to test and promote their products.

“The Taste of Lindsay Heights is part of Walnut Way’s strategy to help food entrepreneurs grow their businesses and offer fresh, healthy foods within our community,” said Antonio Buttts, executive director of Walnut Way. “Customers will be delighted with the choices and quality of our products, made fresh by the most talented chefs in Lindsay Heights.”

Taste of Lindsay Heights’ West North Avenue space formerly housed The Juice Kitchen, which rebranded last year as Shindig and launched plans to distribute its fresh pressed juice nationwide.

Walnut Way is partnering with other tenants of The Commons to offer workforce and employment support for the new cafe. Milwaukee Center for Independence (MCFI) is sharing its kitchen facilities, and United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) is assisting with café staffing through their Employ Milwaukee workforce program.

Taste of Lindsay Heights will hold a grand opening event and ribbon cutting on Saturday, with food and beverage samples and opportunities to meet the food entrepreneurs and purchase their products.