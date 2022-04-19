Talgo looking to add 30 jobs at Century City location

Spanish train maker Talgo Inc. is looking to increase the number of employees at its city of Milwaukee facility, located in the Century City Business Park.

According to an announcement from the company, Talgo is seeking 30 additional employees. The company currently employs 100 people there.

Three job fairs are scheduled to fill the 30 open positions, which include roles as electricians, mechanics, warehouse technicians, industrial painters, quality managers and more.

Talgo first appeared in the city to build high-speed rail cars for a line that was supposed to run from Milwaukee to Madison but was cancelled. The company returned to Milwaukee in 2017 after receiving a $73 million contract to overhaul up to 74 cars for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Talgo’s three upcoming job fairs will be held April 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Veterans Issues, 3400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee; April 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nigerian Community Conference Center, 8310 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee; and May 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Employ Milwaukee, 2342 N. 27th St., Milwaukee.