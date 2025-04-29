Log In
Hospitality & Tourism

New operator takes over former Breaking Bread banquet hall near Sheboygan

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Take Flight Enterprise
Take Flight Enterprise banquet hall
Learn more about:
Breaking BreadSheboygan County Economic Development Corp.Take Flight EnterpriseUW-Green BayNiKeshia Gardner

Take Flight Enterprise announced that it has taken over operations of the former Breaking Bread banquet hall facility at 6451 S. Business Drive near Sheboygan.

The venue is located on a four-acre site with a pond, gazebo and two indoor bar areas.

The owner of Take Flight Enterprise is NiKeshia Gardner, who received assistance in opening the venue from the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. (SCEDC) and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Green Bay.

“Take Flight is more than just a venue to me, it’s a dream realized, not only for myself but for the community I love,” said Gardner. “I’m passionate about creating a space where people can celebrate the moments that truly matter: weddings, birthdays, graduations, retirements, those milestones that stay with you for a lifetime.”

